Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,234 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

