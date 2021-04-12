Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

