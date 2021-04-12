Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.42

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 1453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.
BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.
In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 481.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
