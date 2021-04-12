Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.13

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.13 and last traded at $121.94, with a volume of 10099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

