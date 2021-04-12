Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.04

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.04 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 1396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Loews by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loews by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 139,970 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

