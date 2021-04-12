Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Hits New 1-Year High at $240.58

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $240.58 and last traded at $240.02, with a volume of 2917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.22.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,779,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

