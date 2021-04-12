Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,389.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $695.11 or 0.01152953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $35.66 million and $124,389.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00276935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00703016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,158.85 or 0.99782852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.00957016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00018087 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 51,308 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

