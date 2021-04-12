ZClassic (ZCL) Hits One Day Volume of $17,090.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $17,090.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00364084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00193337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00125921 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,167,183 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

