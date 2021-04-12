Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,396 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

MBIN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.