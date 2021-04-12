Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.87. CME Group reported earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of CME traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,393.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CME Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,877,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

