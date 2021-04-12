Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLWYF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bellway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Bellway alerts:

BLWYF stock remained flat at $$45.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Bellway has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $45.60.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.