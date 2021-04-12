CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,146. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $517.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

