Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $555.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.72 and its 200-day moving average is $517.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

