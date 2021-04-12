Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 29th

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$33.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.22. The stock has a market cap of C$16.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.43. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.39 and a one year high of C$35.08.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

