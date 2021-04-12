Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,233 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 226,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

