Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.81. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

