Huntington National Bank Purchases 33,167 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,833. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.