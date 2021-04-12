Huntington National Bank Has $70.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.50% of iShares Silver Trust worth $70,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 667,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter.

SLV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. 766,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,780,777. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

