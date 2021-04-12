Huntington National Bank Acquires 11,409 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $64,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,880 shares of company stock valued at $33,262,901 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

