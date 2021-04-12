Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 585 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.30 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.