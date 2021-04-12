Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PM stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

