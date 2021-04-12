EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

