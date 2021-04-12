12,766 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $486.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $269.51 and a 1 year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

