iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,916,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

