First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 281 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $74.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.