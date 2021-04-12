Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lessened by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $59.33. 52,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

