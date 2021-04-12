FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 45,100 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. 9,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,539. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock worth $518,116 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.