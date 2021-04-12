FNY Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

