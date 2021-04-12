Hexavest Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.94.

NYSE:BABA opened at $223.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

