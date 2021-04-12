FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,564,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

NYSE VGAC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.03. 8,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,843. VG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90.

VG Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

