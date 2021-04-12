Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 4,224 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

