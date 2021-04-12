Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.0566 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 111.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $83,739.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00087798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00638407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00034897 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.