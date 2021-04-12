-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,256. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.15. 9,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

