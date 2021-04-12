Fireball Price Reaches $4.57 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Fireball has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00007587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $91,615.25 and $182.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00130711 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,061 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.