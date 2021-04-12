First PREMIER Bank Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.12. 15,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,640. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

