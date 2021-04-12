SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,454. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45.

