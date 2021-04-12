Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.28. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affimed shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 50,321 shares traded.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 136,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Affimed by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $839.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

