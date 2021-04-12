The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $54.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 17360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

