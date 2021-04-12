FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 164,233.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 955,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. 131,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,199,680. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

