FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 97,500 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.