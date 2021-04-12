Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Position Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288,164 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

