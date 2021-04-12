Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

WRK stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

