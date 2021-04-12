CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 27,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

