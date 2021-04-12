FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 531,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Motive Capital makes up approximately 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
MOTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,126. Motive Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87.
About Motive Capital
