FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 531,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Motive Capital makes up approximately 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

MOTV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,126. Motive Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

