Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,558. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,599. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.