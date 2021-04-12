Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.15. 210,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,287,148. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

