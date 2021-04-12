Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 840 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $656,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.97 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

