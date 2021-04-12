iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

