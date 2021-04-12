Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.