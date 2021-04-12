(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.23 ($12.03).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

